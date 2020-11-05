A 31-year-old husband was killed in a home invasion. One year later, FBI offers an award

A year after a 31-year-old was murdered in an armed home invasion in Cutler Bay, the FBI announced a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads investigators to the individuals involved.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Daniel J. Macko died after being ambushed at his home in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and Southwest 99th Avenue. His wife was only a few steps away.

In January, the FBI — which is investigating along with Miami-Dade police — released photographs of the moments leading to the attack.

At the time, investigators said Macko was at home with his wife and an acquaintance when they noticed a Dodge Ram van near their driveway. Mack’s wife then left to run an errand and when she returned she was confronted by at least two burglars.

Macko, alerted by the commotion, opened the door to see what was going on. That’s when the suspects “entered and ransacked the residence,” the FBI said.

Macko was shot several times before the intruders left with “various items”. Macko’s wife and the acquaintance were not hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.