Cops search for suspects after drive-by paintball attack in Broward injures 2

A drive-by paintball attack during Halloween weekend left two pedestrians walking in Wilton Manors’ art district with welts, police said.

On Wednesday, in hopes of identifying the offenders, police released blurry photos of a dark-colored pickup truck with people riding in the cab.

According to police, two unidentified pedestrians were walking in the 2200 block of Wilton Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30 when they heard a horn.

When they turned around, they saw a black or dark-colored pickup truck.

“The truck was reportedly occupied by either four or five subjects, where three or four were sitting in the rear bed of the truck, and those suspects were wearing full face masks,” Wilton Manors police said in a news release. “The suspects fired several paintball rounds from a paintball gun at the pedestrians, hitting them and causing welts on their body.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the attack, which the department is calling an aggravated battery, the truck headed north on Northeast Sixth Avenue, police said.

“This incident and incidents similar in nature are concerning to our agency,” police said. “We are actively investigating this incident and taking a proactive approach to apprehend these individuals while also determining the intent of their unlawful actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilton Manor’s Active Crime Enforcement Team at 954-533-2193; email farias@wmpd.org or tlee@wmpd.org or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).