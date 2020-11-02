‘I just want my bleeping burger’: Fight gets out of control at a Kendall fast-food joint

All Alejandro Diaz wanted was a burger. Instead he ended up with a viral video of an epic fight at Steak ‘n Shake.

The Kendall resident entered the fast-food restaurant around 10 p.m. Friday with his girlfriend and ordered.

While waiting in line, he could see a confrontation brewing from what he believes was a customer who left a bag on the ground. When a manager asked him to pick it up, the customer refused. And then things escalated, the hungry onlooker said.

“Yo, I just want my f------ burger,” Diaz jokingly whines into the camera.

After the patron jumped over the counter, that’s when things really begin to spiral out of control.

“He started throwing a fit and getting in people’s faces and yelling,” Diaz told the Miami Herald. “Then he punched the manager and cops showed up.”

In Diaz’s video provided to the Miami Herald and posted on Only in Kendall’s Instagram, you can see the melee already under way. At least four people are tussling behind the counter trying to subdue the customer. A man in a blue shirt is screaming, “Get away! Son of a b----!”

“It all got crazy so the workers started holding him down until the police came,” Diaz said. “The guy started begging to let him go.”

Representatives of the Illinois-based burger and shakes chain did not respond to the Miami Herald Monday for comment.

