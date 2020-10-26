Shooting that left 9-year-old wounded wasn’t ‘intentional act of gun violence,’ cops say

A day after three juveniles — including a 9-year-old — were injured in a shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade park, police said “the shooting was not an intentional act of gun violence.“

Instead, police say two of the minors here handling a gun at the time, it discharged and hit all three.

“Detectives are no longer looking for a subject in this case,” police said in a news release Monday night.

The three minors, ages 9, 12 and 17, were found shot at around 3 p.m. Sunday near Goulds Park in the area of Southwest 113th Avenue and 216th Street.

The 9-year-old was in critical condition and was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital. His condition was not known Monday.

The two other children were stable and airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

Police did not say Monday who was handling the gun or if any charges are pending.