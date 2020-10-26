Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Shooting that left 9-year-old wounded wasn’t ‘intentional act of gun violence,’ cops say

A day after three juveniles — including a 9-year-old — were injured in a shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade park, police said “the shooting was not an intentional act of gun violence.“

Instead, police say two of the minors here handling a gun at the time, it discharged and hit all three.

“Detectives are no longer looking for a subject in this case,” police said in a news release Monday night.

The three minors, ages 9, 12 and 17, were found shot at around 3 p.m. Sunday near Goulds Park in the area of Southwest 113th Avenue and 216th Street.

The 9-year-old was in critical condition and was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital. His condition was not known Monday.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two other children were stable and airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

Police did not say Monday who was handling the gun or if any charges are pending.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service