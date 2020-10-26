A youth track coach in Miami-Dade has been charged with rape and molestation of 2 girls

The founder and head coach of a successful youth track and field program has been charged with sexual battery on a minor by an adult and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between 12 and 16 years old.

Miami Gardens Xpress track club founder Darius Lawshea, 45, remains in Miami-Dade County Jail after he turned himself in Sunday to Miami Gardens police.

A 15-year-old girl and her mother came to Miami Gardens police last November about Lawshea, also known as “Coach D.” The girl said Lawshea, a family friend, asked her if she’d ever had a threesome and offered her $200 for sex when he went into her room during a family gathering. Another time, she said, he dropped by her house when she was home alone and tried to kiss her on the mouth and breast.

Another arrest report says that girl’s older sister recently said Lawshea forced cunnilingus and vaginal sex on her in 2010, when she was 14. The older sister said she was staying at Lawshea’s house after the club returned late from a track meet road trip and there was a team meeting early the next morning. She also said Lawshea raped her twice in his car.

That arrest report says the older sister didn’t come forward in 2010 because “she was fearful because Mr. Lawshea was loved by everyone in the community and she didn’t want to get into trouble.”

But “when she heard that Mr. Lawshea had sexually molested her little sister, she knew it was important to finally speak up.”

On Monday, Lawshea was granted $15,000 bond on the two counts of lewd and lascivious (the charges related to the younger sister), but no bond on the three counts of sexual battery (the allegations from 2010).

These weren’t the first girls and parents in Miami Gardens’ police station concerning Lawshea, according to one of the arrest reports. In June 2012, the report said, a mother came to police because “she felt the communication between her daughter and [Lawshea] was flirtatious and feared for her daughter’s safety.”

The report said the investigation was closed for insufficient evidence, though Lawshea’s position as a track coach concerned police.

The next year, Lawshea incorporated the club and registered it with the state of Florida as a nonprofit. Despite the name, the club has no official affiliation with the city of Miami Gardens.

