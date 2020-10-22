A drug deal set up with Snapchat went wrong. Shots were fired in a Publix parking lot, cops say

A drug deal set up through Snapchat ended with gunfire in front of a Boynton Beach Publix after police say a 21-year-old woman, who was selling the drugs, was conned by a man who paid her with fake cash.

Police say Micaela Andres Francisco of Lake Worth then began shooting at the man’s car, causing him to crash his gray Honda Civic into concrete barriers near the front entrance of Publix. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in his arm by the rear exit of the grocery store and seven 9mm shell casings in the parking lot, according to Boynton Beach police.

This all went down in front of the Publix at 4770 N. Congress Ave. Wednesday night.

Witnesses told officers they heard several gunshots and saw a woman, whom police later identified to be Francisco, shooting at the men inside of the car, according to police. When officers took her into custody, she had a 9mm Taurus handgun on her, detectives said.

At first, Francisco told officers she had used Snapchat to arrange a meeting with someone at Publix to sell sneakers and clothes. She later admitted that the deal was to sell 26.8 grams of marijuana for $180, according to her probable cause affidavit.

Francisco told officers she got out of her car and shot at the Honda Civic about five to six times after realizing that the money the man gave her was fake, according to the affidavit. After the Honda Civic crashed, both men in the car fled the scene, and one ran inside Publix.

Francisco told detectives she drove after one of the men that ran away from the crash and later entered Publix — with her gun in the waistband of her clothes — to search for the other man, according to her arrest affidavit.

Officers found the injured man at the rear of the store, who told them that he and his friend “Steve” were leaving Publix when the sound of gunshots caused him to crash his car. He then went into the store and ran out from the store’s rear exit because he “believed the person who shot him was chasing him,” the arrest affidavit reads. He then stopped an officer.

The man was taken to Delray Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives refused to disclose his name, citing Marsy’s Law. As for Francisco, she was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Boynton Beach police posted about the incident on Facebook Thursday and said it seemed like a good opportunity to “remind the public that if you are buying or selling legal items via social media apps, you can use our parking lot as a safe space to conduct the legal transaction” as well as the department’s lobby once it reopens.

