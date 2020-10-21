Coral Gables attorney arrested as Coral Gables and Aventura bank robbery suspect

Aaron Honaker The Florida Bar

A Coral Gables attorney was called a “serial bank robber” by the FBI, which believes he robbed five banks since Sept. 30 before his Tuesday night arrest.

The agency said Miami resident Aaron Honaker, 41, was headed into a bank when Coral Gables police arrested him. Honaker’s first appearance in Miami federal court is set for Wednesday afternoon.

While the FBI didn’t name where Honaker was arrested or if it believed that branch was about to be robbery No. 6, it did list what it alleges were Honaker’s previous five stops:

▪ Sept. 30 — Citibank, 396 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables

▪ Oct. 3 — Chase, 20880 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

▪ Oct. 5 — Wells Fargo, 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

▪ Oct. 10 — Chase, 355 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables;

▪ Thursday — HSBC, 2222 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

Photo released by the FBI of the Oct. 15 robbery at an HSBC bank branch in Coral Gables. The FBI believes this was Aaron Honaker. FBI

Honaker’s Florida Bar entry says he’s with the firm of Martinez Morales and has no Bar discipline cases in the last 10 years. Court documents say he previously worked at Greenberg Traurig. He joined the Bar in 2008, two years after graduating from Duke University School of Law.

Miami Herald staff writer Jay Weaver contributed to this report.