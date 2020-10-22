Man accused of shooting Miami-Dade detective during drug bust jailed after hospital stay

The man suspected of shooting a Miami-Dade cop in the ear was booked into jail early Thursday on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Julio Juan Garcia, 23, was jailed after spending more than a day at Jackson Memorial Hospital under guard, recovering from a police bullet to the thigh.

The shooing happened Tuesday evening as Miami-Dade narcotics detectives were conducting an operation at the Soleste West Bagles II apartments, 2001 SW 67th Ave. They had arrested one man in the parking garage, and then entered Apt. 548 when they were met by two other suspects.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, that’s when Garcia came out and began firing at detectives Christopher Fernandez and Jesus Martinez, both of whom returned fire. Fernandez was hit in the ear and the back of his head was grazed. He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Police say Garcia, wounded in the left thigh, holed up inside the apartment. Miami-Dade’s Special Response Team surrounded the apartment, and he eventually surrendered.

Garcia refused to speak to Miami-Dade homicide detectives. The officers later identified Garcia as the shooter, according to one source.