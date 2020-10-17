Davie bike robbery turned into a stabbing, left a man dead, police say

Davie police are investigating a bicycle robbery that turned into a fatal stabbing early Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:40 p.m., an unidentified person tried taking another person’s bicycle by force in the 3500 block of Davie Road Extension, Davie police said. The person on the bike pulled out a knife and stabbed the alleged robber in the chest.

The stab victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police say.

Police are talking to the stabber as they investigate what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.