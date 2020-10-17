Crime
Davie bike robbery turned into a stabbing, left a man dead, police say
Davie police are investigating a bicycle robbery that turned into a fatal stabbing early Saturday afternoon.
Just after 1:40 p.m., an unidentified person tried taking another person’s bicycle by force in the 3500 block of Davie Road Extension, Davie police said. The person on the bike pulled out a knife and stabbed the alleged robber in the chest.
The stab victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police say.
Police are talking to the stabber as they investigate what happened.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
