Shooting and crash shut down a section of Miramar Parkway as morning rush hour begins
What we know: A police investigation has shut down a section of Miramar Parkway early Wednesday.
Where is it: The crash and shooting happened on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 69th Way, just east of Florida’s Turnpike, according to Local 10. No one was injured and the suspects fled from the area, Local 10 reports.
What this means for you: Eastbound Miramar Parkway is shut down and drivers should take Pembroke Road or County Line Road instead, according to Total Traffic Miami. Drivers should also plan for delays during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
