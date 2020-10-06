Crime
Have you seen a car missing its side mirror? Cadillac driver wanted in hit-and-run crash
The driver of a red Cadillac slammed into a pedestrian over the weekend and took off, according to Miramar police.
On Tuesday, police asked for the community’s help in finding the driver of what is believed to be a 2016-2019 Cadillac CTS.
According to police, the victim — whose identity has not been released — remained in the hospital Tuesday in critical condition.
Police say the pedestrian was crossing State Road 7 near Pembroke Road before 11 p.m. Sunday
“The vehicle did not stop and continued driving south,” police said in a flyer.
The vehicle is missing a driver side mirror and will likely have damage to the front grill.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-TIPS (8477).
