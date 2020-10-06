Do you recognize this man? The FBI wants him for a Coral Gables bank robbery

The FBI is asking you to help find a man wanted for a Wells Fargo bank robbery in Coral Gables Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Wells Fargo branch at 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd. near Miracle Mile, according to the FBI.

FBI agents say the robber entered the bank, which had customers inside, around 3:43 p.m. Monday and demanded money from a teller. There were no injuries, agents said.

Surveillance pictures released by the FBI Tuesday morning show the man in front of a teller, holding a paper against the counter. The man is wearing a hat, his face covered by what seems to be either a bandanna or a neck gaiter.

The FBI is asking you to help find a man wanted for a Wells Fargo bank robbery in Coral Gables Monday afternoon. FBI

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The FBI said that “the amount of money taken, if any, will not be released at this time,” and declined to answer the Miami Herald’s inquiry on whether this was considered a robbery or an attempted robbery.

The agency also declined to say if he began the robbery by giving the teller a note, if he was armed, how long the robbery lasted or if he took off in a car and which direction he went.

Anyone who saw, heard or knows something that can help agents identity the man is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000. You can also call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 866-471-Tips. You can stay anonymous.