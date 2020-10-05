A man was found shot to death outside Broward Speedway gas station, reports say

The outside area of a Broward Speedway became a crime scene Monday afternoon after a shooting left one person dead, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. Monday outside the Speedway gas station, 2401 West Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac.

News helicopters showed a yellow tarp over what appeared to be a body near a car.

According to Local 10 News, a man’s body was found near a gray Mercedes-Benz.

Another man was questioned and then detained, WSVN7 reported.

“Whether there was a robbery, whether it was a road-rage incident, that’s still a part of what they’re looking into, and they’re not ruling anything out,” Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO, told WSVN. “At this point, deputies are looking into all of the scenarios and circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting.”