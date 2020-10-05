Miami Herald Logo
A man was found shot to death outside Broward Speedway gas station, reports say

The outside area of a Broward Speedway became a crime scene Monday afternoon after a shooting left one person dead, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. Monday outside the Speedway gas station, 2401 West Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac.

News helicopters showed a yellow tarp over what appeared to be a body near a car.

According to Local 10 News, a man’s body was found near a gray Mercedes-Benz.

Another man was questioned and then detained, WSVN7 reported.

“Whether there was a robbery, whether it was a road-rage incident, that’s still a part of what they’re looking into, and they’re not ruling anything out,” Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO, told WSVN. “At this point, deputies are looking into all of the scenarios and circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting.”

Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
