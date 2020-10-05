He tied her hands and feet and threw her in a canal, cops say. He’s charged with murder.

A Dania Beach man was arrested and charged with murder after detectives say he tied a woman’s hands and feet, threw her into a canal, jumped in to drown her and then untied her before leaving.

Lorenzo Pulliam, 28, was being held Monday in Broward’s main jail with no bond.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 that there was a body floating in the Dania Beach Cut-off Canal near 1451 Old Griffin Road.

BSO deputies, marine and dive team found the body of a woman — later identified as 23-year-old Allyson Williams — in the canal near the 300 block of Northeast Third Avenue.

A tip led them to Pulliam being “someone possibly involved in her death,” BSO said in a news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After securing search warrants, detectives found “evidence implicating Pulliam in Williams’ murder,” according to BSO.

“Homicide detectives said Pulliam tied up Williams’ hands and feet and threw her into the canal before he jumped into the water to drown her on Sept. 21,” BSO said in the release. “After killing Williams, investigators said Pulliam untied the victim before disposing of the body.”

Pulliam was arrested Saturday at his Dania Beach apartment.