A ShotSpotter alert led police to an injured man. Is it related to another shooting?

Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a man with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in South Miami-Dade early Monday. They later learned that another man, also with a gunshot wound, showed up at a nearby hospital.

Now, Miami-Dade detectives are trying to figure out what happened and if the two victims might have been involved in the same shooting.

Police say they were responding to a ShotSpotter call, a high-tech detection system that alerts police to gunfire in an area, when they found the first man shortly after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at 15465 SW 288th St., just a few minutes from Coral Castle.

He had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken in stable condition to Jackson South Medical Center, according to Local 10.

Detectives later learned that another man went to Homestead Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the thigh. He is also in stable condition. The hospital is about a seven minute drive from where the first man was found.

Police have not disclosed the names or ages of either victims.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with the investigation is asked to call police.

Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
