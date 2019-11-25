‘Like a scene out of movie’ — suspects flee fatal shooting, crash into cop car, police say

What started as a drive-by shooting that left two people dead and two people injured ended with the suspects crashing into a police cruiser and then bailing from the car on foot, Miami-Dade police said.

Police took two suspects immediately into custody and at least two more were on the run. Meanwhile, the two officers in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

The chaotic scene unfolded just before 7 p.m. Monday around Northwest 29th Avenue and 44th Street in Brownsville.

“You have four people shot, two of whom are dead...and then the fleeing suspect crashes into a police cruiser, out of all vehicles,” Miami-Dade spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. “It’s all just absolutely incredible — like a scene out of a movie.”

Zabaleta said it all started when there was a ShotSpotter alert for the area. At the same time, nearby officers heard shots and headed that way.

Responding units spotted a black vehicle “fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed,” Zabaleta said.

At 46th Street and 32nd Avenue, the car hit a cruiser — with its lights and sirens on — that was responding to the shooting.

After the crash, at least four people took off running, police said. Two were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, at the original scene, officers found two dead men, another man who was shot in the arm and a fourth who was grazed.

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).