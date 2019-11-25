South Florida man wanted ISIS to bomb two of his former colleges, feds say

- Facebook

A North Miami Beach man who wanted the “establishment of Islamic law” plotted to bomb deans at two of his former colleges, federal authorities said Monday.

Salman Rashid, 23, appeared in Miami federal court on Monday charged with soliciting another person to commit a violent crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rashid targeted unnamed deans at Miami-Dade College and Broward College, schools from which he had been expelled. Rashid told a confidential source working the FBI that he wanted to explosives to be “as big as possible,” according to a press release.

According to the FBI, agents began investigating Rashid in approximately April 2018 after he made a slew of public Facebook posts about overthrowing democracy and establishing Islamic law.

Almost a year later, in May 2019, Rashid “solicited” a confidential source to get in touch with members of the Middle Eastern terrorist group known as ISIS, or the Islamic State. He wanted ISIS to conduct a “terrorist attack” on his behalf, preferabbly on a religious building or a nightclub, according to the press release.

The FBI used another confidential source who pretended to be a member of ISIS. Rashid asked the source, in May 2019, to bomb the deans, agents said.

“Rashid provided information about the locations to place the devices and his assessment of security that might be present at the colleges,” according to the press release.

Rashid will remain behind bars until at least Wednesday, when “pretrial detention” hearing is held. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. It was not yet clear if he had an attorney.