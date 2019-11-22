Crime

Tropical Park shooting puts one man in hospital, Fire Rescue says

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Tropical Park, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Southwest 79th Avenue and 40th Street, Fire Rescue officials say.

A Santa’s Enchanted Forest spokesperson told WSVN 7News that the incident happened on the opposite side of the park so there was no need to evacuate the holiday set-up.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

It’s not clear whether the shooter has been apprehended.

Miami-Dade police are investigating.

This is a breaking story that will be updated with new information.

C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II is a reporter covering breaking and trending news for the Miami Herald. Previously, he worked for ESPN’s The Undefeated as part of their inaugural class of Rhoden Fellows. He is a graduate of both Columbia University and Morehouse College.
