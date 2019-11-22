One man shot in South Beach, cops say

A man was shot Friday in South Beach, according to police.

Miami Beach police said Fire Rescue was taking the man with a gunshot wound to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers have detained one person. The identities of both people have not been made public.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Second Street and Meridian Avenue.

This is a breaking story that will be updated with new information.