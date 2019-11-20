She sent texts and expensive gifts to her 13-year-old student. She won’t go to prison

Andrea Jimenez’s photo from Doral International Math & Science Academy in the 2013-14 school year. Courtesy Jude Faccidomo

A Doral charter school teacher who sent a series of inappropriate texts and expensive gifts to a 13-year-old student won’t be going to jail.

Andrea Jimenez, 48, pleaded guilty to child abuse with no harm and agreed to spend five years on probation. No felony conviction will show on her record, and she won’t be placed on a sex-offender registry.

Jimenez was a teacher at Doral International Math & Science Academy. Doral police officer initially arrested her on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor. According to police, Jimenez told a 13-year-old student that she was in love with him and spoke explicitly about his body parts.

The department also said Jimenez bought her student clothing, shoes, electronics, toys and books — gifts that raised the suspicions of the boy’s parents.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

According to police, Jimenez also lured the student into a classroom, put both hands on his face and tried to kiss him. He fought off her advances, police said.

But Jimenez’s defense lawyer, Jude Faccidomo, said the texts were never sexual in nature and Doral police issued a press release “sensationalizing” the allegations.

“This was never as sexual offense,” Faccidomo said. “Ms. Jimenez is accepting this plea agreement today as a compromise, to put this matter behind her largely for her family and the family of the young man involved. She’s one of the kindest and sweetest women I’ve ever had the pleasure of representing.”