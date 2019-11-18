Cops believed elections official had child porn. Their encounter turned violent, cops say

Jeffrey Darter Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida elections official faces battery charges after the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said he shoved two deputies who had contacted him in reference to a child-pornography investigation.

Jeffrey Darter, 61, was arrested Wednesday on two felony counts of battering a law enforcement officer, his probable cause affidavit says. NBC Miami first reported that Darter was fired the same day.

The affidavit says investigators had gone to the Supervisor of Elections building in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to ask Darter, who works as an information technology manager, about an image of a man sexually assaulting a 4- to 6-year-old girl. Detectives had traced the picture to a mobile-chat application on Darter’s phone, according to the affidavit.

Darter “stated he could have uploaded the child pornography image by accident but doesn’t know,” the deputy wrote.

During questioning, Darter admitted to not only seeing the photo before but also having friends who are interested in child pornography, the affidavit continues. He declined to identify them.

Darter soon became nervous and refused to let the detectives see his phone. When Darter began using his phone, a detective feared he was deleting pictures so she snatched it. Darter then began pushing the officers in an attempt to get it back, the affidavit says.

Jail records show Darter was taken to a facility in Palm Beach County. He posted $6,000 bond on Thursday.