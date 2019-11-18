Triple shooting reportedly leaves one dead in North Miami-Dade

A shooting investigation is underway after three people were reportedly shot in North Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened early Monday at Northwest 7th Avenue and 116th Street near Interstate 95 in the Pinewood neighborhood, according to Rielle Creighton of Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

At least one person is dead and two are hurt, according to WSVN.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to the area, and that at least one person was taken to the hospital, but declined to give any additional information.

“It’s a police matter.,” the department’s Fire Alarm Office said.

Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond for comment.