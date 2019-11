A 6-year-old Miami boy drowned in a pool Sunday while attending a get-together at a Dania Beach apartment.

A woman is dead after being involved in a crash with a Brightline train, according to Miami-Dade police.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Dixie Highway and Ives Dairy Road in Aventura. No other details were immediately available.

Brightline tweeted that slight delays may occur.

This is story will be updated with new information.

