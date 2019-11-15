More trouble for Kodak Black as state prosecutors file new gun charges against the rapper

Days after Kodak Black was sentenced to 43 federal prison time, state prosecutors have slapped the rapper with additional weapons charges.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office on Friday formally charged the 22-year-old with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He faces up to 30 years in prison on each count as a “habitual violent offender.”

Black, who grew up in Pompano Beach, has skyrocketed to popularity over the past six years. His December 2018 album, “Dying to Live,” debuted at the top of the Billboard albums chart. Black’s hits include songs such as “Tunnel Vision,” “No Flockin” and Wake Up in the City” with Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars.

But his career has been marred by a long string of legal problems.

In May, Black was arrested just before he was to take the stage at the Rolling Loud hip-hop concern at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Authorities said he lied about his criminal history on a federal document that must be completed to buy a gun from a registered dealer.

For that crime, U.S. Judge Federico Moreno on Wednesday sentenced him to three years, 10 months in prison.

“Young people do stupid things and I normally give them a break for that,” Judge Federico Moreno told Black. “The problem is that you have been doing stupid things since 15.”

Black filled out the document in January while buying three firearms at Lou’s, a popular gun and police supply shop in Hialeah. The purchases were approved then because Black, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri, did not use his actual Social Security number.

One of the guns Black purchased was later discovered to have been fired during an attack on two homes in Broward County.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s filed the charges because, under Florida law, Black is considered a convicted felon.

He was convicted in November 2013 of attempted robbery with a weapon. Black was juvenile at the time, according to the warrant by Miami-Dade Detective George Eugene.

The case was broken because Eugene, in March, happened to be in Lou’s in March when Black was trying to buy another weapon. The detective recognized him and launched a probe into his gun purchases.

According to court documents filed on Friday, prosecutors filed one count for a gun purchased by Black in January; he returned the following month to pick up the weapon. The second charge stemmed from a gun found on Black when he was arrested in May at Rolling Loud.

Black remains in federal custody. He is also facing trial in South Carolina on allegations he raped a high school student in South Carolina.