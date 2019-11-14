The burglar came for the cash. He stayed for Taco Bell’s pre-fried tostada shells

Sometimes it’s impossible to resist the urge for Taco Bell.

Police are searching for man who they believe is responsible for at least two burglaries at the Taco Bell in the Boynton Beach Mall. Surveillance footage shows the man helping himself to some pre-fried tostada shells as he burglarized the place.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says officers responded to 801 N. Congress Ave. Sunday after the restaurant’s owner noticed a loss of profit. He had checked the inventory and discovered a loss of cash — and food.

From there, the owner went to the security cameras, where he saw the man stealing his profits.

The amount of cash taken is unclear. From the footage, police determined the ravenous raider to have struck at least twice in the past month — Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Police are asking anyone with information should contact Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).