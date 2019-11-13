Man rams cars on Palmetto Expressway at rush hour, leads officers on chase, cops say.

With the Wednesday evening rush hour on the Palmetto Expressway just beginning, the driver of a red Jeep SUV began crashing into cars as he headed south and never stopped, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers saw the man, later identified as Robert Harden, hit a car and got behind him, Lt. Alex Camacho said.

But he refused to pull over.

Troopers followed him to the Southwest Eighth Street exit, where he headed east.

Eventually, he crashed into another car at the intersection of Southwest 69th Avenue.

Harden, who FHPP said hit at least four cars, was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what charges he would be facing.

No one was seriously injured in any of the crashes, FHP said, but the chase had cars pulling over, causing backups.

Miami-Dade police assisted FHP with the incident.