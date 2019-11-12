Mother of Jacksonville missing 5-year-old arrested after human remains were found in Alabama

5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams has been reported missing since last Wednesday. Her mother, Brianna Williams, has not cooperated with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Williams said. Williams is now a person of interest in her daughter’s disappearance. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The mother of Taylor Rose Williams, the missing Jacksonville 5-year-old girl, was arrested Tuesday evening.

Brianna Williams, a Navy veteran, was charged with child neglect and giving false information to an officer, said Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams during a press conference Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office did not give specifics on what child neglect occurred or what information was false.

Williams was arrested at a local area hospital because she had overdosed after possibly ingesting something. Deputies could not say if it was in an attempt to commit suicide.

She is in “serious condition,” Williams said.

The time frame of the overdose is also unknown.

Earlier on Tuesday, deputies announced they had found human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Liden and Demopolis in Alabama — more than seven hours away from Taylor Rose Williams’ home in Jacksonville. Authorities did not identify whose remains they found; an investigation is underway.

Investigators did not say whether the mother’s overdose happened before or after the remains was found.