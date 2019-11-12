Ring doorbell video shows man who stole credit card, spent nearly $2,500, cops say

The home’s Ring doorbell system may have given police the clue they need to help find the man behind a credit card theft.

On Tuesday, police released footage of a man who detectives say stole a credit card from someone’s mail and then used it to charge nearly $2,500.

Police say the man took an envelope containing a duplicate credit card from a home in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 178th street at about noon July 9. The problem: The victim never requested a duplicate card, cops say.

The video shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt dashing to the front door and quickly running away. He then left in a sedan, according to police.

The stolen credit card was then used to make “fraudulent charges at a retail store” in the amount of $2,471.70, police said in a news release.

WANTED: Help us identify this individual regarding stolen mail containing a duplicate credit card that the victim never requested. The stolen credit card was used to make fraudulent charges in the amount of $2,471.70. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/mgaR6IZdoy — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 12, 2019

“Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.