He was found shot to death on the floor of a Broward home. Do you know what happened?

A anonymous tip came into police early Tuesday morning: There was a man lying on the floor.

When officers arrived just before 6:30 a.m. at the Hallandale beach home in the 600 block of Northwest Second Avenue, they found a dead man, later identified as Melvin Riles Jr. Police say he was shot sometime between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

By the afternoon, police said they needed the community’s help in identifying Riles’ killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or the Hallandale Beach Police Department 954-457-1400.

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
