Detectives search for answers after a man is fatally shot in Broward, deputies say

A man is dead after being fatally shot near the 1100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man was driving his orange Oldsmobile south on 27th when his vehicle came under gunfire. The man continued driving toward Sunrise Boulevard before losing control and hitting a tree while heading east.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No other passengers were injured.

Investigators are anyone with information regarding the incident to contact BSO Homicide Detective Ian Kuchler at 954-321-4246, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

