He frequently visited Disney World. Many of those trips involved molesting girls, cops say

An Orange County man already accused of molesting two children at Walt Disney World now faces additional molestation charges, court records show.

James Anthony Jones, 50, is being charged with multiple counts of lewd or lascivious molestation in connection to several groping incidents at the theme park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was arrested in mid-October after being accused of inappropriately touching two juvenile girls.

In the first incident, deputies say the girl was standing by the registers inside Ye Olde Christmas Shop when Jones walked up to her and squeezed her right breast. The second incident, according to the arrest report, involved Jones reaching down a girl’s shorts while in the Haunted Mansion’s pre-show area.

While the specific ages of those girls were not mentioned in the reports, deputies say the girl in the first incident was between 12 and 15 years old while the one in the second was under 12.

These new charges, which The Associated Press reported involved 14 and 13-year-old girls, date back to incidents from July and September.

Jones, who made frequent trips to Disney courtesy of an annual pass, is being held in an Orange County jail. A representative from Disney told AP that his pass has been rescinded.