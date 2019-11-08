Crime
A man was found shot to death on a Little Haiti sidewalk. Cops need help solving the crime
A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Little Haiti early Thursday morning, and Miami police detectives are asking for help in finding his killer or killers.
“At this time we have very little to go on,” said Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva. “There are more questions than answers.”
Police say a call came in reporting that someone had been shot in the area of Northeast Miami Place and 55th Street just after 1 a.m.
When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Gonzalo Vizchardo, on the sidewalk, Delva said. He had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Delva said detectives are trying to piece together what happened.
“We need the public to come forward with information,” Delva said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments