Fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale takes life of 38-year-old father, family says

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the 2700 block of Northwest Ninth Street in Fort Lauderdale.

According to BSO, the man was shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. but they haven’t released more details.

But family members told reporters the man was 38-year-old Channing Howard, father to a 16-year-old son, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

Neighbors told the station they heard three gunshots and found Howard in a grassy area where he died.

Howard was charged with felony armed burglary and third degree grand theft in 2003, according to court records.

Family members told CBS4 the Fort Lauderdale-born Howard had been jailed but “had turned his life around,” the station reported.

BSO asks that if anyone has any information they should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.