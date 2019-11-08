Employees thought she was being abducted. She told police it was a fight with her boyfriend

A woman who police believed was abducted after being dragged out of a fast-food restaurant told investigators she was “having a verbal dispute” with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police were investigating surveillance footage from an incident on Wednesday night, where a 39-year-old woman can be seen pleading with workers while she argues with a man, who forced her out of the restaurant. In the video, she tries repeatedly to pull away and free herself, at one point holding on to a door frame, but is not successful.

Authorities said what they first thought was an abduction at the restaurant on the 16200 block of SW 88th Street, was later confirmed to be a battery incident.

However, the woman said she was intoxicated and did not want to press charges.

Employees at the fast-food place called for assistance right after the incident, and said the man fled in a black sedan with the woman inside. She told police she was not sober when she ran inside the restaurant, and her boyfriend was trying to bring her back into the car, police said. Her boyfriend, 24, confirmed her story to police.