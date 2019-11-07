New details in firefighter’s death say he was ‘too drunk’ to know what was happening

Charged with the murder of Coral Springs firefighter Christopher Randazzo, from left, are Jose Garcia Romero, Marco Rico and Torrey Holston. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

New details released in the death of Coral Springs firefighter Chris Randazzo in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea reveals how he was killed on Oct. 19.

Marco Rico’s arrest affidavit shed light on the condition Randazzo may have been in when he was killed. Rico is one of the three suspects arrested in the murder.

A witness said Randazzo looked to be “too drunk to even know what’s going on,” according to the documents.

The documents also said that Randazzo was shot in the back of his head.

The trio of suspects — Rico, Jose Garcia Romero and Torrey Holston — were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Holston was named as the shooter.

Holston and Romero were already in custody in Palm Beach County on charges of firing guns and of a suspected kidnapping at a Motel 6 in Lantana on Oct. 18, the reason there was only an arrest warrant for Rico.

Broward sheriff’s deputies said the three had killed Randazzo and stolen his cellphone, sneakers, a knife and $55 cash.