Did ex-MMA fighter arrange gruesome murder for Presidente Supermarket owner? Jurors to decide

Eight years after the mutilated body of Miami interior designer Camilo Salazar was discovered in a rural field near the Everglades, jurors will decide the fate of two men accused of plotting his demise.

A secret affair doomed Salazar.

A Miami-Dade prosecutor told jurors Thursday that Salazar’s romance with the wife of a wealthy supermarket owner led to his kidnapping in June 2011. He was beaten viciously, possibly with a golf club, his throat slit, his genitals torched.

“I’m not here to tell you Camilo was a great guy for cheating on his wife. You don’t get kidnapped, tortured and murdered in the most gruesome way because you had an affair,” Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Gail Levine told jurors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“You know what you get in the United States of America. You get a divorce ... But Marin, he was machisimo. He was going to kill Camilo.”

Prosecutors laid out their final arguments Thursday after more than a week of testimony in their case against former pro mixed-martial arts fighter Alexis Vila Perdomo and Roberto Isaac. They were enlisted by Manuel Marin, who owned a string of South Florida Presidente supermarkets, jurors heard.

Vila Perdomo is a former pro mixed-martial arts fighter known as “The Exorcist.” At the time of the murder, he was training in Las Vegas for a fight, but is accused of conspiracy for allegedly helping organize the murder plot via phone.

Isaac, an associate of Vila, is accused of kidnapping and taking part in the murder alongside Marin.

Marin, after spending years on the lam in Spain, is now in a Miami-Dade jail awaiting his trial next year. Since he was publicly implicated, the chain has downplayed Marin’s role in the company, saying he was “simply a part-owner of a few stores.” The company’s owner website, however, once described him as a co-founder of the chain, as did news stories on the chain’s rapid growth.

Jurors will likely begin deliberating on Thursday afternoon.

During the trial, jurors heard a tale of lust and revenge worthy of a telenovela. Among the witnesses:

▪ Marin’s former wife, Jenny Marin, told jurors about the secret affair that enraged her husband — and how he vanished from the country after her lover’s violent murder. She “broke the case” days after the murder after revealing to police that her husband had fled Florida, Levine said.

▪ Ex-MMA fighter Ariel “The Panther” Gandulla, who is serving 36 months for kidnapping, detailed how he said he was duped into helping whisk Salazar off a Miami street. He identified Isaac as the main kidnapper, and Vila as playing a pivotal role via telephone from Las Vegas, where he was training for a bout.

“He did not need to be hands on. In fact, it was better for him to be out of town,” Levine said. “That would throw trail off and thwart the investigation — until it didn’t.”

▪ A cellphone expert who detailed the geographic locations and call traffic of Isaac, Marin and Vila’s cell phones. He said Isaac and Marin’s phones were together in the same area near the Everglades where Salazar was tortured, murdered and lit on fire.

“You can’t burn a cell phone tower,” Levine said. “You can’t burn the official records of your cell phone calls.”