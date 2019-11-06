The 82-year-old man didn’t let it go when he got robbed. He hung onto the car

A quartet of criminals got more resistance to their nefarious plans than they expected when they decided to rip off an 82-year-old man, as shown in a video released Wednesday by Miami-Dade police.

In the video, shot around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, a navy SUV pulls up next to the octogenarian victim’s car as he’s leaving the Chase Bank at 14290 SW Eighth St. One person jumps out and snatches what police say was a bag with cash and credit cards. The thief gets back in the SUV.

But the victim wasn’t about to let them get away so cleanly. He grabbed onto the side of the SUV and hung on while it dragged him off screen. A white pickup truck trailed the SUV out of the lot.

At some point, the SUV lost the victim. Later, the surveillance video from an unnamed retail store shows two of the thieves trying to buy items with what cops say was the victim’s stolen credit card. Upon rejection, they left the store.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police say they’re looking for three black males and one white male, all between the ages of 20 and 25. Anybody with information on the theft can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), 866-471-8477 or the “Give a Tip” section on the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers website.