Crime

A young man was fatally shot — and police want help finding the shooter

Police arriving at the location of a shooting in Miami Gardens found 23-year-old Marcus La’Darius Johnson. He later died at a hospital.

Miami Gardens police want help finding out what happened in the 3900 block of Northwest 188th Street around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-1493. Or, to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward up to $3,000, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); or go to the Crime Stoppers website and select “Submit a Tip;” or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
