A young man was fatally shot — and police want help finding the shooter

Police arriving at the location of a shooting in Miami Gardens found 23-year-old Marcus La’Darius Johnson. He later died at a hospital.

Miami Gardens police want help finding out what happened in the 3900 block of Northwest 188th Street around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-1493. Or, to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward up to $3,000, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); or go to the Crime Stoppers website and select “Submit a Tip;” or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

