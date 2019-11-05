Crime
Police are calling it a ‘targeted shooting.’ Two people wounded in Miami Gardens
Two people were wounded Tuesday afternoon in what police are calling a “targeted shooting.”
It was not immediately clear what the extent of their injuries were.
The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 39th Avenue and 188th Street.
According to the department, when officers arrived they found “two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.”
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
