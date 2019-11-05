Crime

Police are calling it a ‘targeted shooting.’ Two people wounded in Miami Gardens

Two people were wounded Tuesday afternoon in what police are calling a “targeted shooting.”

It was not immediately clear what the extent of their injuries were.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 39th Avenue and 188th Street.

According to the department, when officers arrived they found “two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.”

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
