A body was found near a Florida City church on Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police.

Officers say the remains were found outside the Nation of Life International Ministries, 1055 Redland Rd.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. Police say that there are no signs of foul play, but added they won’t be sure until after an autopsy.

Miami-Dade police will be assisting Florida City police in the investigation.

