He robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway and a jewelry store. Federal prison is his next stop

A Fort Lauderdale man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to robbing a Broward County Dunkin’ Donuts, a Subway and a jewelry store with a gun, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dwight Grinion, 25, will also serve five years of supervised release.

For more than a month, Grinion went on a robbery spree, hitting several popular fast food restaurants throughout Broward, court records show.

It was a robbery at the Designer Jewelry Collection store at Sawgrass Mills mall that landed him behind bars in April. According to his arrest report, he pointed a revolver at an employee and stole a gold bracelet valued at $2,500. Investigators were already on to him because of a previous robbery, and were able to catch up with him.

At the time, he was indicted on 12 charges including six under the federal Hobbs Act because the armed robberies affected interstate commerce and the companies sold products to customers throughout the United States and abroad. He was accused of robbing six different businesses.

But in August, Grinion pleaded guilty to three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The three robberies he pleaded guilty to were at a Subway at 2863 West Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale on March 22, a Dunkin Donuts at 2499 North University Drive in Sunrise on April 20 and Designers Jewelry Collection on April 24, records show.