Charges dropped against Disney Cruise ‘youth host’ accused of fondling boy aboard ship

A Disney Cruise Line “youth host” who was accused of groping a 10-year-old boy aboard a ship is going free after the victim changed his version of the story.

Miami-Dade prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against Oliver Lovatt. He’d been jailed since his arrest in May. Lovatt’s trial on charges of lewd and lascivious battery had been scheduled to start on Monday.

Lovatt, 25, worked with children at the “Oceaneer Kids Lab” aboard the Disney Magic ship. The center offers “imaginative themed activities and games” for kids between the ages of 3 and 12, according to the cruise line’s website.

In April, according to police, the boy said Lovatt twice fondled him during games inside the youth center. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, police said, and Lovatt “confessed to fondling” the boy, according to a police report.

But according to prosecutors, during a deposition with a defense lawyer, the boy gave a differing version of what happened. Also, the family — which lives outside of Florida — did not with to return to Miami for the trial.

Lovatt lists himself as an actor, singer, dancer and choreographer from Manchester, England. According to his online profile, he trained at The Arden School of Theatre in Manchester. He was also an accomplished child actor in his hometown, according to a 2008 story in the Keighly News.