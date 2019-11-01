He was looking for Lauren. She wasn’t there so he shot at a pregnant mom of two, cops say

Michael Andrew Pattison Broward County Sheriff's Office

A South Florida man who police say shot at a pregnant woman will stay behind bars, according to the Broward Clerk of Court.

Court records show Michael Pattison, 64, must remain in the Broward County Jail after a judge ruled Thursday he be held without bond. He faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Police say Pattison arrived unannounced at the woman’s Fort Lauderdale residence on Sept. 9 demanding to speak to “Lauren.” The woman, who was nine weeks pregnant and has two young children, replied that no one by that name lived there. Pattison obviously didn’t like her response.

“The suspect then stated ‘If I return someone is going to drop,’ ” the officer wrote.

Pattison left and returned five minutes later, according to the arrest affidavit.

“He exited the vehicle and approached the victim, while producing a firearm,” the officer continued. “He fired one round at the victim from approximately 10 feet, narrowly missing her.”

Fearing for her life, the woman then ran from her home and hid behind a tree. Her children, the report says, were inside the apartment. Pattison left a short time later.

Surveillance footage from the surrounding area helped Fort Lauderdale police find Pattison’s red Dodge Ram, the report says. A witness identified him on Sept. 19, and he was in police custody five days later.

Pattison’s weapons charge — specifically, possession of a firearm by a felon — stems from two separate cases in the mid- to late ’80s when he was convicted of shooting into an occupied building, assault, battery and false imprisonment, court records show.