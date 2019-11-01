Crime

He died after he was beaten and left at a hospital. Police want to know what happened

A badly beaten man who was dropped off at Broward Health Medical Center Oct. 20 and died 10 days later. Now, Fort Lauderdale police detectives are trying to figure out what happened to the man and where it happened.

On Friday, police released information about the case in hopes of sparking leads from the community.

According to the department, Paulesky Mauney, 47, was dropped off with “multiple blunt traumatic injuries consistent with a physical beating.”

Mauney, who police say was homeless, died Oct. 30 from his injuries.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, including where the incident took place,” the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. S. Novak at 954-828-5556 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

