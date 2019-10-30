A 17-year-old was shot dead in his car at a gas station. Cops are looking for his killer

Rodney Hinds Jr. Miami Gardens police

A 17-year-old was sitting in his car at a Miami Gardens gas station over the weekend when some one ran up, fatally shot him and then took off, police say.

On Monday, police said they needed the community’s help in finding the teen’s killer.

“We need someone to come forward with information,” said Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. at the Shell gas station, 840 NW 183rd St. When officers arrived they found Rodney Hinds dead “from gunshot wounds.”

Austin said it was not clear what Rodney was doing at the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens homicide detective C. Pacheco at 305-474-1583 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).