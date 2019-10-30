Convicted fraudster arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl’s father

Barry Sam Miami-Dade Corrections

A 27-year-old convicted thief and fraudster now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a father who was working overnight as a car service-limousine driver.

Miami Gardens police announced they arrested Barry Sam aka Sam Barry Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and shooting a deadly missile.

Police allege around 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 5, Sam shot John Etienne Oscar, a 23-year-old father of a 2-year-old girl, as Oscar drove home from work in a black SUV belonging to 305 Elite Concierge, a car service-limousine company. Oscar died on the scene, near the corner of Northwest 151st Street and 30th Avenue.

Sam was scheduled to be on probation until July 10, 2022, after being convicted of grand theft from $300 to $5,000; uttering a forged instrument; using a counterfeit payment instrument; and two counts of credit card fraud.

