Somerset teacher, coach had inappropriate relationship with 13-year-old student, cops say

Leverick Johnson, a teacher and junior varsity football coach at Somerset Academy Middle School’s Chapel Trail campus in Pembroke PInes, took a liking to a 13-year-old student and asked her for her cell phone number and social media information.

For nearly a month, Johnson, 26, sent inappropriate text messages, requested the girl to send him pictures of herself, asked her about her level of sexual experience and told her he wanted to smoke marijuana with her, cops said.

On Tuesday, Johnson was arrested and charged with solicitation sexual battery, cruelty toward a child and two counts of obscene communication.

According to police, Johnson began texting his student on Sept. 13 and continued to send messages through Oct. 11. Police say Johnson “expressed the importance of keeping their relationship a secret” in at least one conversation with the girl.

He asked the girl to tell him when she was home alone so they could smoke marijuana together, an officer said in the police report.

When the teen “expressed her concern in regards to their age,” Johnson responded “I am grown. And?” police said.

Johnson, police said, continued by telling her as long as “you act mature and let me teach you things, you’ll be just fine.”

In other texts, Johnson asked her for photos and asked her questions that were sexual in nature, according to the report.

On Sept. 24, police say Johnson told the girl to meet him in a stairwell that he knew didn’t have cameras to perform oral sex on him.

The girl later told police she did text with Johnson, but never engaged in any sexual acts with him. She did tell police that he grabbed her buttocks while leaving his classroom, according to the report.

On Tuesday, police questioned Johnson and he agreed to let police search his phone, police said in the report. The officer said in the report that he was able to find the text message conversation with the girl.

Somerset Academy could not be reached Tuesday evening for comment, but Pembroke Pines police put out a message to parents:

“The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking parents to be aware of whom their children are communicating with on their cell phones and social media. If you believe that your child may have had inappropriate contact with the suspect, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.”