A kid brought a loaded gun to elementary school in Pasco County. A third-grader reported him.

Students board a bus on the first day of school in Bates County, Missouri, on August 14, 2013. Miami R-1 Elementary School has started a four-day school week adding about half an hour to the other days and is embracing technology such as iPads in the classroom. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kasas City Star/MCT) MCT

When a third-grade student realized his classmate brought a gun to Hudson Elementary School in Pasco County, he knew had to say something.

“I know it’s the right thing to do,” Blake Johnson, 8, told WFLA.

Johnson’s classmate pulled the gun out of his backpack in the bathroom and showed it to Johnson, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said. Johnson said the classmate threatened to shoot him if he told anyone, according to CBS-10 News.

After the classmate left the bathroom, Johnson reported the gun to a security guard, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The guard immediately confronted the classmate, searched his bag and found a loaded, 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, the Sheriff’s Office said. School administrators then called the Sheriff’s Office.

“We as a community are fortunate today, very fortunate, that as a community .. .everyone did their jobs today,” Pasco Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Beaman said in a televised press conference.

The 8-year-old student who brought the gun to school has been suspended for 10 days and faces likely expulsion.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting an investigation.

“We’re trying to find out all the whys?” Beaman said in the press conference. “Everyone wants to know the whys, and we want to know the whys, too.”

Law enforcement, school administrators and Johnson’s family all praised him for coming forward and reporting the gun.

“I’ve always been proud of him,” his grandmother, Lori Johnson, told CBS-10 News. “This is just everything we taught him to do, and he did it today.”