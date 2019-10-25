Crime
‘Publix techie robber’ wields smart phone in 3 robberies the past month
A brazen female robber has hit three Publix Supermarkets in Southwest Miami-Dade over the last month brandishing only a single high-tech weapon: Her cell phone.
A message typed across her screen reads: “This is a robbery. Put all the money from the register inside a bag. Don’t call the manager or the police. I have a gun.”
Miami-Dade police on Friday released pictures and video of the woman — who has worn in her hair in a pony tail dangling from the back of a ball cap and is believed to be in her mid-30s — approaching store clerks at the three locations and handing them her smart phone.
No one has been injured in the three robberies and the suspect has yet to produce a weapon.
“There is no specific time of day when this is happening and no weapon has been shown. They’re all related.” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez. “It’s the Publix techie robber.”
Police haven’t said how much money the suspected robber has collected.
The first robbery on happened at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at a Publix at 9510 SW 160th St. Then, at 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said the same woman robbed a clerk at the Publix at 13735 SW 152nd St. And finally at 12:42 p.m. on Oct. 20, a clerk was robbed at the Publix Supermarket at 11750 SW 104th St.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
