Cops investigating shooting at Southwest Miami-Dade mall

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after someone was shot during a fight early Thursday evening in Southland Mall.
Police said a call came in after 5 p.m. reporting that there was one victim at the mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy. in Cutler Bay.
Police say someone pulled a gun during a fight, shot the victim and took off.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
