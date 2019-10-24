Cops investigating shooting at Southwest Miami-Dade mall

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after someone was shot during a fight early Thursday evening in Southland Mall.

Police said a call came in after 5 p.m. reporting that there was one victim at the mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy. in Cutler Bay.

Police say someone pulled a gun during a fight, shot the victim and took off.

No other information was immediately available.

